'Save our children!': Tennessee protesters seek gun control

NASHVILLE - Protesters chanted "Save our children!" inside and outside of the Tennessee Capital as lawmakers resumed work for the first time since this week's mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville.

Among those who filled the state Senate chamber's gallery on Thursday were children who held signs reading "I'm nine," a reference to the three 9-year-old kids who were among the six people killed in Monday's attack at The Covenant School.

The rally followed a Wednesday night candlelight vigil in Nashville where Republican lawmakers stood alongside first Lady Jill Biden, Democratic lawmakers, and musicians including Sheryl Crow, who has called for stricter gun controls.