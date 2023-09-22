Sawed-off shotgun taken off Windsor streets; suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody following the discovery of an illegal firearm Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Windsor police officers were alerted to an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Janette Avenue.

Police say a loaded, sawed-off shotgun with a defaced serial number was found in the vehicle.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with:

-Possession of a firearm without a licence

-Unsafe storage of a firearm

-Occupying motor vehicle with a firearm

-Possession of a loaded firearm

-Defacing the serial number of a firearm

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drugs and Guns Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.