Scaled Down Goodfellows Newspaper Drive Gets Some Help from Tecumseh

With the annual Goodfellows newspaper drive having to scale back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Tecumseh is chipping in.

According to a release, council agreed to donate $1,500 to the campaign with the money coming from the town's budget for its annual holiday dinner which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Goodfellows announced the traditional newspaper drive would have to be cancelled for the first time in 106 years.

Instead of taking to the streets this year, volunteers will be set up at various locations across Windsor-Essex from November 26 to 28 to collect donations.

Last year's newspaper drive brought in more than $380,000 which goes toward several community initiatives including a weekly food bank, school breakfast programs and supplying children with shoes and boots.