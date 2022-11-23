Scam alert issued to the public by Windsor police

The Windsor Police Service is sending out a scam alert to the public.

It comes after police received complaints from citizens who applied online for jobs with the Windsor Public Library and were instructed to pay a deposit as part of the process.

Police say this is a scam and shouldn't be trusted.

The Windsor Public Library does not solicit donations.

People are reminded to go directly to the business website for employment opportunities, do not give out personal information over the phone, and be leery of a business asking you for a deposit to work for them.

Anyone with additional information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.