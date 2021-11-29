Scarborough man facing charges after incident in Leamington

A 49-year-old man from Scarborough is facing charges after causing a scene over the weekend.

According to police, just after 12:00 a.m. on November 27 members of the Leamington OPP responded to a report of threats at a business on Erie Street South.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that multiple criminal offences had taken place.

As a result, Garfield Anthon Stamp was arrested and charged with two counts of Imitation Firearm - use while committing offence and two counts of Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.