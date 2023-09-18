Scarehouse Windsor opens for 2023 spooky season 

Windsor's scariest attraction has returned for another year of spooks.

Scarehouse Windsor located at 1441 McDougall Avenue, open its doors over the weekend, welcoming back those who wish to be scared silly.

Three new attractions are being added this year.

Co-owner Shawn Lippert says this is the biggest and largest expansion they've had in the 16 years Scarehouse has been running.

"We built a world class mirror maze. It's 1200 sqaure feet. We built a brand new haunt. 2400 sqaure feet and that one is called Ward 13. It's like a dystopian Mad Max world where people are trying to survive a world that's gone mad."

Also new this year, is the Deadway, which is a food court-like attraction in the center the Scarehouse serving cotton candy, candy apples, popcorn, donuts, cocktails and mocktails.

Lippert says pre-purchasing tickets isn't important at the start of the season but is more important as it starts to get busier especially in mid-October.

He says the busiest nights are the weekend before Halloween.

"The best night to come if I had to say to anybody is always the first weekend of October. That's the best weekend because we've worked out all the little bugs. The engine is reving pretty good. The lines are too bad but then after that it gets crazy."

He says there are six attractions inside Scarehouse.

"If you want to do the full experience it's $45. If you want something more on a budget, you can do a lesser one which is $35 and that will do the main haunt which is Scared Evil plus two other add-ons."

The Immersive Dinner Experience returns this year again with catering by Nico Taverna and four differently themed rooms to choose from.

The attraction runs until October 31, 2023.

Click here to purchase tickets: scarehousewindsor.com.