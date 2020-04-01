School Board Ready to Help Educate Students During COVID-19 Outbreak

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board wasn't caught off guard over word the school closure period will be extended another month.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the province was delaying reopening schools until May 4th in response to the COVID-19 response.

Schools were originally closed for two weeks following the March Break and were set to reopen April 6th.

Local Catholic School Board Spokesperson Stephen Fields, says the board was expecting it and admits it does create a set of challenges, but they have been preparing.

"What we have been doing over the last week was a device and internet access audit of our entire system, and we reached out to entire school community to try and determine who didn't have access to the internet and who didn't have devices," he says.

The province also announced the second phase of its Learn from Home program and its expectations.

o Kindergarten-Grade 3: five hours of work per student/week (focus on literacy and math)

o Grades 4-6: five hours of work per student/week (focus on literacy, math, science and social studies)

o Grades 7-8: 10 hours of work per student/week (focus on math, literacy, science and social studies)

o Grades 9-12: three hours of work per course per week for semestered students; 1.5 hours of work per course per week for non-semestered students (focus on achieving credits/completion/graduation)

Fields says distribution of resources and devices for students who didn't have them is taking place this week, as the board has set up a drive-thru assembly so parents can pick up the items at the school at a designated time.

Students in Ontario last attended school on March 13th.

Fields says the province has assured everyone that students will complete their school year, somehow.

"We will find a way to make sure that you do complete your year and we will find a way to make sure that you graduate," he says. "It was reassuring to see that Ross Romano, the minister of colleges and universities, was there at the podium to reassure people that they are finding a way to work out the admissions process."