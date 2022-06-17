School boards across Ontario nailing down virtual learning plans

TORONTO - School boards across Ontario are nailing down virtual learning plans for the upcoming school year and are finding significantly lower student interest.

The province decided to require boards to offer remote learning as an option for students again for the new school year, as is has for previous pandemic school years.

But online enrolment has declined each year, and not all school boards are able to offer a full virtual school option for their students.

At the Hastings and Prince Edward School Board in eastern Ontario, of its approximately 15,000 students, 113 elementary students plan to do remote learning.

Officials say there just was not enough interest from students in Grades 9 through 12 to be able to offer a full virtual school for them, so those students will have to sign up for eLearning courses.

In Upper Grand District School Board in southwestern Ontario, there are 166 elementary students enrolled in virtual school for the upcoming year, compared to 1,000 this year and 4,500 the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the Rainy River District School Board in northwestern Ontario, there were too few interested students to even offer an elementary virtual school.

Out of the board's 2,600 students, just 10 expressed interest in remote learning.