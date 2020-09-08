School Boards Expected to Notify Public About COVID-19 Cases in Schools

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to work with local school boards.

The health unit says if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at area schools, the community will know.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there will be information flowing between the health unit and the school boards but the school boards will notify the public.

"Our focus would be more on the case and contact management but any kind of communication would be coming in from the school and they will be getting information from us as per protocol that was laid down by the ministry," says Dr. Ahmed.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit is in communication with the local school boards.

"The school boards do have a responsibility to keep up their website as well," says Marentette. "So information will be on their website and we'll probably link to their website but we're working on all of those specific scenarios and communication pathways right now."

Some elementary and secondary students return to their schools later this week.

They have been out of the classroom since mid-March.