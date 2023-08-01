School boards must report PD day activities, student attendance under new regulations

School boards will be required to publicly report their teacher professional development sessions, one of the first mandates handed down by Ontario's education minister under legislation giving him greater control over boards.

Minister Stephen Lecce says the first set of regulations as part of recently passed Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act will help "refocus" boards on academic achievement and life and job skills.

Boards will be required to post PD day details on their websites, including the content, presenters and resources shared with educators.

Mario Spagnuolo, President of the local Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, says what we're talking about is three professional development days, under two per cent of the whole school year.

"What he should be focusing on is the 98 per cent of the rest of the school year where kids are in front of teachers, where the government has not provided the funding that's required to help students with special needs to close the gaps in reading and mathematics that they're so concerned about."

He says they're using these announcements to distract from the real issues in the public education system and sadly, it works sometimes.

"When I talk to teachers on the front-line, what they remind me of is to keep my focus on class size, on special education, on supports for students on a day-to-day basis, supplies, textbooks, technology, these are the things that effect a students overall achievement and success."

Spagnuolo says a memo and posting things on a website does very little to help a students success.

"Very little for the four or five-year-old in a kindergarten class of 29 students with high special education needs, students coming to the system with undiagnosed autism, students with autism waiting for months, if not years, for the services they need, where is the government memos on this? Where is the funding on this?"

The new regulations will also require boards to report regularly to the ministry on a number of student achievement benchmarks, from attendance rates to the number of students participating in at least one job skills program.

