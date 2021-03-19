School Boards Roll-Out Second Round of Voluntary COVID-19 Testing

A second voluntary COVID-19 testing clinic for select schools in Essex County is coming up this weekend.

The clinic, organized by all four area school boards in Windsor-Essex, will be held at Leamington District Secondary School at 80 Oak St. W. in Leamington, Ont. Saturday.

According to the release, nine schools from the NAH postal code will be included in this round of asymptomatic testing.

They include: Leamington District Secondary School, Queen Elizabeth Public School, Mt. Carmel-Blytheswood Public School, M.D. Bennie Public School, Gore Hill Public School, Cardinal Carter Catholic Middle and High School, St. Louis Catholic School, École élémentaire catholique St-Michel, and École secondaire catholique l'Essor students from Leamington.

Walk-in PCR testing will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and time slots are set aside alphabetically by surname:

9:00 - 9:30 a.m. School staff

9:30 - 10:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter A

10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter B

10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter C or D

11:00 - 11:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter E, F or G

11:30 - 12:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter H, I or J

12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter K or L

12:30 - 1:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter M or N

1:00 - 1:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter O, P or Q

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter R or S

2:00 - 2:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter T, U or V

2:30 - 3:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter W, X, Y or Z

More on the clinic can be found on the Greater Essex County District School Board's website.