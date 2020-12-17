School Boards Told to Prepare for Full Remote Learning in January

The Ministry of Education is telling school boards across Ontario to prepare for the possibility of fully remote learning next year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has told board chairs they should encourage staff and students to bring essential learning materials home over the holidays.

Lecce said in his Tuesday memo that the precaution will help the education system be ready for "all scenarios."

He pointed to an increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions from COVID-19.

Schools across Windsor-Essex are closed this week and students are learning online from home due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region that's resulted in Windsor-Essex being placed in a lockdown by the province.

With files from the Canadian Press