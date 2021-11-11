School bus driver charged after a crash in Kingsville

A school bus driver has been charged after three people were injured in a crash in Kingsville.

Provincial police were called around 7:50 a.m. Thursday to a two vehicle crash involving a school bus at the intersection of Road 8 East and Graham Side Road in Kingsville.

Police say the school bus had five students on board at the time and two students along with the bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the bus driver, a 47-year-old Kingsville resident, has been charged with Fail to Yield to Traffic on a Through Highway.

The other driver was treated and released by EMS at the scene.