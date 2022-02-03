School buses cancelled again in Windsor-Essex

For the second straight day, school buses will not be running in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services announced the cancellation around 5:40 a.m. this morning.

The cancellation comes as the region is under a winter weather travel advisory, replacing the winter storm warning previously in effect.

Environment Canada says the area could get an additional between five to 10 centimetres of snow between now and Friday morning.

The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board both say schools will remain open.