School buses cancelled again in Windsor-Essex

For the second day in a row, school buses have been cancelled in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services announced the cancellation around 5:40 this morning.

The cancellation comes after Wednesday's freezing rain storm.

The region is currently under a freezing drizzle advisory.

Schools within the Greater Essex County District School Board and schools within the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board remain open.\

Some schools are closed due to power outages, find the list of closed schools here

If students should not attend their school parents will be notified through a phone call.

Meantime, the University of Windsor and St. Clair College are open today and classes will resume as normal.

Classes at both the college and universtiry were cancelled yesterday afternoon.