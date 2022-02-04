School buses cancelled for third straight day in Windsor-Essex
School buses will not be running today for the third straight day in Windsor-Essex.
The Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services announced the cancellation around 5:45 a.m. this morning.
The region is no longer under any sort of weather advisory, with only a chance of flurries in the forecast for Friday afternoon after two days of snow.
The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board both say schools will remain open.