School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex

School buses will not be running today in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services announced the cancellation around 5:40 Wednesday morning.

The cancellation comes as the region is under a Winter Storm Warning.

Environment Canada says the area could get between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 48 hours.

The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board both say schools will remain open.