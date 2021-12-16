School COVID-19 outbreaks growing in Windsor-Essex

Two more school COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit has listed outbreaks at DM Eagle Public School in Tecumseh and East Mersea Public School in Wheatley.

According to the health unit's website, the outbreak at East Mersea is for the Grade 1 class.

The health unit continues to work on confirming the number of cases at the Wheatley school but is reporting to confirmed cases at DM Eagle Public School.

A variant of concern has not been identified at this time at the schools.

As of Thursday morning, there are 13 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.