School COVID Notices to be Posted on Board Websites

If your child's school has positive case of COVID-19, you can expect to find that information on the school board's website.

According to Nancy Naylor, Deputy Minister of Education, multiple principals were consulted on the matter and they compared it to notifying parents about head lice.

"It's not the most glamorous problem but I think the new version of letters home to parents is going to be the advisory on the school website or the school board's website," she says.

Naylor tells AM800 News individual school principals may still take it a step further, but its up to them.

"That doesn't preclude a principal who wants to be proactive and whose school community expects letters," she adds. "That's a practice principals are welcome to add to the response but at a minimum, we're expecting other schools and school boards websites stay up to date."

Also speaking on Wednesday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health for the province says especially when there is a first case in a school, local health units will work with schools.

"We work with the school principal probably on a letter to supplement the website and sometimes we could offer parents meetings, remote and virtual meetings, so the information is out there and people's questions get answered," she says.

Ontario released new guidance to parents and educators on Wednesday to help prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

Among the recommendations, the province says parents must screen children daily and they should not attend class if they have any symptoms of the virus.