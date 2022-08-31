School food programs facing challenges due to rising food costs

The rising cost of food has tightened the budgets on some food programs for the fall school year.

Programs that provide breakfast and healthy snacks to students are feeling the pinch from COVID-19.

Locally, over 28,000 students have access to healthy food at little to no cost during the school day. But with school closures and restrictions on outside visitors due to the pandemic, community groups as well as volunteers who usually help run the food programs have not returned.

The Ontario Student Nutrition Program had access to temporary emergency funs that were available to help with increased costs of food and COVID-19 reflief are no available this yet, despite the expenses being higher than ever.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Danielle Findlay, Supervisor of Community Relations for OSNP, is hopeful schools will make more connections with volunteers to help with the programs.

She says what needs to be done to help bring the food programs back on track.

"It's a challenge on a regular day for schools to run these programs, but with COVID and the increase in food costs, it's definitely challenging. We're hoping to get volunteers back in the building to support programs and to try to bring in some additional funds to close the gap."

She says finding volunteers is going to be a challenge as previously most volunteers were grandparents or individuals who are retired.

"Going into that building, they're making themselves vulnerable, and understandably there is some concern around that. But with safety measures in place we're hopeful that we can get people back into the building to support the program."

Findlay says Canada is the only G7 nation that does not have a federally funded school nutrition program.

"The funding sources comes from a variety of different sources, both public and private, and special supports because we're behind. We're the only G7 nation that does not have that federally funded program. And there is support coming, the federal government is committed to developing a national school food policy and putting some funds toward it, but we don't know what that looks like and when it will come."

The Ontario Student Nutrition Program says their goal is to get back to their regular programming so that students can eat together in a safe, shared space.

The OSNP provides funding and support to 93 schools in Windsor and Essex County.