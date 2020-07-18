School Reopening Plans Need More Cash and Direction from Province: Spagnolo

The local president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says the plan for reopening schools post COVID-19 falls on the province.

Mario Spagnolo tells the Dan MacDonald Show there are more questions than answers when it comes to plans to reopen in September.

Spagnolo says with class sizes of over 30 plans hinge on what the direction and funding the Ministry of Education is willing to provide.

"The government has given $7 per child more in funding to make this transition back to school safe and that is not going to pay for more teachers," he says. "We need to have smaller class sizes if we're going to physically distance within the school."

He says additional support staff like custodians are also going to be needed to regularly deep clean schools.

"How is that going to happen in our schools in September if that's what the government wants? Are bathrooms going to be cleaned after every use and who is going to do that, "he says.

Spagnolo says parents need to start contacting the ministry to get answers.

"If we're serious about making this transition back to school successful, because there's no room for error, then the government needs to put the human resources behind it by hiring more professionals, more education workers and it costs money," he added.

More than 15,000 families responded to a survey on what parents want to see if the Greater Essex County and District School Board resumes class in the fall.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has also launched a survey for parents that runs until July 31.

Both boards are required to submit three plans for reopening after the pandemic.