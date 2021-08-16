School Supplies Offered as 'Thanks You' at Devonshire Mall Vaccination Clinic

Residents ages 12 to 17 can walk away with more than peace of mind after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Lisa and Brian Schwab Foundation recently donated 500 backpacks filled with school supplies that are being handed out at the Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre.

Windsor Regional Hospital's (WRH) Steve Erwin says the centre began distributing the packs over the weekend (Saturday) and will continue the program until supplies run out.

"It's just a nice incentive and way to say thank you to those youths that are looking to get vaccinated to help protect our community," says Erwin.

He says it's a simple way to thank kids for protecting fellow residents from COVID-19.

"Binders, paper, pencils, erasers, things that kids are going to need for school and hopefully it saves parents a few bucks," he added.

Erwin says more gratitude programs could be on the way in the near future.

"I think between WRH, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the City of Windsor and other partners we're always looking at ways to encourage individuals to get vaccinated," he says. "There could be more to come in the next little while."

The Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre is located in the former Sears building at 3100 Howard Ave.

It's open for walk-ins and appointments from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. seven days a week.

Erwin says the centre is offering the Moderna and BioNTech Pfizer mRNA vaccines for residents 12 years old and up.