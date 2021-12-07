Science table to issue recommendations on COVID-19 rapid tests

Ontario's science advisory table on COVID-19 is set to release new recommendations on rapid testing, amid growing calls for the tests to be made more widely available.

Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, says the group will publish a science brief on the issue Wednesday.

He says it would make sense "from a scientific perspective'' to use rapid tests more often, particularly in schools, workplaces and other congregate settings.

Juni says it's unclear at this time how the tests perform with the new Omicron variant of the virus, but he says they are effective with the Delta variant, which continues to account for the bulk of cases in the province.

Opposition legislators have been calling for the province to distribute rapid tests more broadly, particularly in schools.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province currently has 5.75 million rapid antigen tests in its inventory, and as of Nov. 29, has handed out 33.35 million.