Scooter Thefts Force Bird Canada to Suspend Windsor Pilot Project

Less than a week after launching, Bird Canada has suspended its e-scooter pilot project in Windsor.

That's according to Mayor Drew Dilkens who told AM800's The Morning Drive that the company was forced to suspend operations Tuesday because 10 per cent of the scooters have been stolen.

Bird Canada launched the project with 150 scooters on Saturday with a plan to make 500 scooters available in the coming weeks.

Dilkens says that he's disheartened and frustrated over what happened.

"This pilot project will end very quickly if people just start stealing scooters, thinking you're just going to make it your own and steal from a company that's trying to run a fair system for everybody," he says.

Dilkens says the city could be at risk of losing the program altogether but will work with Bird to try to make it a success.

"We could be in jeopardy of losing this, if this continues to happen," he says. " We're going to work with Bird on security issues and safety issues and make sure we get this rolled out effectively in our community so we can have a reasonable one year trial period, then evaluate going from there," he says.

People are using using hammers and tools to locate the GPS device in all the scooters says Dilkens.

"Once you destroy the scooter, once you do that and remove the GPS, the scooter becomes inoperative. So it's like you're stealing something that's deactivated anyway. Unless you're going to try to sell the wheels on eBay for five cents, the thing is deactivated," he says.

Pricing for the e-scooters starts at $1.50 and costs 35 cents per minute for the duration of the ride.

A mobile app is used to register, locate and pay for a scooter, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.