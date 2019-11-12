Scorsese Film to Play at WIFF Before Release

One of the most anticipated films of the year will be shown in Windsor before it's released to the public.

The Windsor International Film Festival has announced a partnership with Netflix that will see Martin Scorsese's epic "The Irishman" released this week at the Capitol Theatre.

WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie made the announcement during Sunday's closing ceremony after more than 250 films were viewed over ten days.

"We're very, very thrilled by this and it says a lot too I think about where we're at with WIFF and where Windsor's at in terms of reputation," says Georgie.

The crima drama, starring Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci, is already getting serious Oscar buzz -- but the movie must appear in theatres to quality for an academy award.

Georgie tells CTV Windsor this is a huge accomplishment for Windsor and the Capitol Theatre to be one of the few included in the theatrical release.

"For them to honour WIFF's audience by giving the Irishman ahead of themselves, we're honoured," adds Georgie.

The movie chronicles the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

Georgie hopes the Windsor audience takes advantage of this unique opportunity.

"There's no question the anticipation is through the roof, the reviews are estatic for the film and to see that calibre of cast brought together is absolutely amazing," says Georgie.