Scott Rolen joins Fred McGriff in Baseball Hall Of Fame

(Cooperstown, NY) -- Scott Rolen is finally a Hall of Famer.

In his sixth year on the ballot, and with just over 76 percent of the vote, the former third baseman is getting the call to Cooperstown.

Rolen played 17 years in the majors with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, and was the Rookie of the Year in 1997.

The eight-time gold glover and seven-time All-Star also won the World Series with the Cards in 2006.

Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected in December via the Contemporary Era committee, at the induction ceremony for the class of 2023 on July 23rd.

McGriff hit a career .284 with 493 home runs and over 13-hundred walks.

— with files from MetroSource