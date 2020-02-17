Scott Wins at Riviera

Adam Scott has another victory at Riviera, and this time it counts.

Scott survived a calamitous final round with just enough clutch putts to take the PGA's Genesis Invitational.

He closed with a 1-under 70 for a two-stroke victory over Matt Kuchar, Scott Brown and Sung Kang.

The victory comes 15 years after Scott won a playoff at Riviera that didn't count as official because rain shortened the tournament to 36 holes.

He earned every bit of this victory, his 14th on the PGA Tour and 29th worldwide.

Nearly a dozen players had a chance to win. Five players had a share of the lead at some point.

with files from Canadian Press