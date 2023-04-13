Sculpture of Chief Tecumseh set to be unveiled this summer

The Town of Tecumseh is another step closer to unveiling a sculpture of Chief Tecumseh this summer.

During Tuesday night's meeting, a report was presented to council on an update of the sculpture, which is set to be unveiled this summer on the beach of Lakewood Park.

The artist of the sculpture, along with Patricia Shawnoo, a descendant of Chief Tecumseh, are in talks to ensure that the sculpture best represents the Chief and what he stood for.

The sculpture is expected to have some representation of the Three Fires Confederacy by adding the three fires to a staff in Tecumseh's right hand.

They are also looking into changing the position of the peace pipe, as they are typically sacred objects and are not always shown. The peace pipe was a gift from the military and symbolizes the nations coming together.

There are also talks of adding a Two Row Wampum belt into the carving, which reflects peace, friendship, and respect between two nations.

Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh, says the location of the Chief Tecumseh carving is where he stood as he rallied those from Fort Malden to travel up Lake St. Clair and the Thames River to London.

"He'll be actually facing the east, which is also very significant to the Indigenous population, obviously they have what they call a 'sunrise ceremony', and so it is fairly significant, not only for the Town and our namesake, but also for the Indigenous population in our region."

He says it's so important to ensure that the representation is accurate.

"This is why we've asked for guidance in making sure that it well represents our First Nation, and who better than to have Chief Tecumseh's grand-daughter, you know great, great, grand-daughter, who really knows the traditions."

McNamara adds that this sculpture will be significant in the Town for everyone once it's unveiled.

"It's just an opportunity for folks to look and certainly learn a little bit more about who he was in terms of that leader back during the War of 1812 who, in our opinion, we probably wouldn't be Canadians at this stage, we'd be Americans. And so it'll be a proud day for our residents here in Tecumseh, but also a proud day for First Nations."

The carving is funded by a grant from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

It will be carved into a tree trunk in Lakewood Park and will face east towards the sunrise.

An exact date of the unveiling has yet to be announced, however Mayor McNamara says it will be around Canada Day.