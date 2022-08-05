Sculpture to honour music industry pioneer Rosalie Trombley almost complete  

A sculpture to honour music industry pioneer Rosalie Trombley is almost complete.

Trombley, known as 'the girl with the golden ear,' launched the careers of many rock bands and musicians as music director of CKLW The Big 8.

The pioneer in Canadian radio broadcasting passed in November 2021 at the age of 82.

Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, says the sculpture is beautiful, and extremely realistic and says he's excited for the finishing touches to be added.

"The bronzing can be done in the course of months, it just has to get scheduled with the foundry and then assembled, and we'll work to have it installed. It's actually a really exciting project and part of our public art efforts that we've been making."

He says that the sculpture will be extremely accurate to Trombley.

"The clay model is already made, it looks fantastic, it's a life size of Rosalie. In fact, the artist went to Rosalie's son, who manages music and entertainment for Caesar's Windsor and actually got bra size, waist size, and actually made the model to be almost a perfect replica of his mother."

Dilkens feels it's important to have sculptures around the city of individuals who have had an impact in Windsor-Essex.

"It's about creating spaces in places that people say 'hey, what's this all about?' and engages them in a different way than they have been in the past."

Windsor City Council will discuss the Commemorative Statue Project and Funding-City Wide during Monday night's meeting for funding on the bronzing of the statue.

The proposed location for the statue is downtown at Festival Plaza.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi