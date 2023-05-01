Seacliffe Inn in Leamington reopens after extensive renovations

The Seacliffe Inn in Leamington, 388 Erie St S, has officially reopened to the public after undergoing an extensive renovation.

A grand reopening gala was held Saturday including a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Hilda MacDonald and live entertainment by Mike Tiessen, John Law, Jody Raffoul & Juno award winning artist, Paul James.

The Seacliff Inn was established in 1876 and has been a cornerstone of Leamington's history, beginning with its early days as a village, through the turn of the century, and its time as the Dew Drop Inn.

Jack Towle, Media Manager, Seacliffe Inn says the revitalization of the Seacliff Inn coincides with the amazing recovery of the community from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Towle says each of the 23 rooms got extensive makeovers.

"A lot of the rooms had carpet in them. That's been replaced with something that looks much more fresh and modern but you still get that boutique feel. They're very comfortable and offers a very nice stay."

Towle says he loves having a connection to a Leamington staple with so much history, "So many people come up to me and they have their own stories about the hotel. Whether it was one crazy night out on the town, spending a little bit too long on the patio or it was maybe they had their wedding night and they stayed at the Seacliffe Inn. It's cool to be a part of Leamington history."

Towle adds that the Seacliffe Inn acts as a gateway for the tourism industy in Leamington.

"Whether you need a homebase for the birding season or whether you're visiting and you want to visit Point Pelee Island. It acts as the perfect place."

The Seacliffe Inn attracts visitors from near and far to experience the local waterfront activities, hiking trails, wine tastings, vineyard tours, monarch butterfly migration, Point Pelee bird watching, and golfing opportunities.

To view the newly updated rooms, click here.

