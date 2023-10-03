Seahawks crush Giants on Monday Night Football

(East Rutherford, NJ) -- The Seahawks' defense wreaked havoc with 11 sacks as Seattle crushed the New York Giants 24-3 on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

Bobby Wagner was one of four players with two sacks apiece and paced the defense with 17 tackles in the victory.

Rookie Devon Witherspoon added a 97-yard pick-six as the Seahawks improved to 3-and-1.

Geno Smith threw for 110 yards and connected on a six-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.

Daniel Jones passed for 203 yards and led New York with 66 rushing yards.

Jones also lost a fumble as the Giants slipped to 1-and-3.

Kayvon Thibodeaux led the defense with two sacks in the losing effort.

— with files from MetroSource