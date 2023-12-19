Seahawks defeat Eagles on Monday Night Football

(Seattle, WA) -- Drew Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba to cap off a last-minute game-winning 92-yard drive as the Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 on Monday Night Football in Seattle.

The 29-yard touchdown pass helped Seattle snap a four-game losing skid.

Lock completed 22-of-33 passes for 208 yards and a TD, while Kenneth Walker the Third led the Seattle run game with 86 yards and a touchdown.

Julian Love came up big for the Seattle defense with two clutch fourth quarter interceptions.

The Seahawks are sitting third in the NFC West at 7-and-7.

Jalen Hurts threw for 143 yards and two interceptions.

He also led the Eagles on the ground with 82 yards and two TD's.

The Eagles have lost three in-a-row and now sit second in the NFC East at 10-and-4.

— with files from MetroSource