Seahawks Edge the Cardinals to Take the NFC West Lead

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw two first-half touchdown passes and the Seahawks held on to beat the Cardinals 28-21 on Thursday Night Football in Seattle.

Carlos Hyde added 79 yards and a TD on the ground for the Seahawks.

Carlos Dunlap made the game-sealing sack in the Seattle win.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw two TD passes for Arizona, which had just 57 yards rushing.

Seattle now leads the division at 7-and-3 while Arizona dropped to third at 6-and-4. The Los Angeles Rams are right in between at 6-and-3.

With files from the Associated Press