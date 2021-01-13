Seahawks Extend GM/Executive VP Schneider

The Seattle Seahawks are locking up general manager and executive vice president John Schneider.

The team has signed Schneider to a contract extension that keeps him in Seattle through 2027. Schneider has helped lead the Seahawks to the playoffs nine times in his 11 seasons as GM.

That includes five NFC West Division crowns, two Super Bowl appearances and the franchise's lone title following the 2013 season.

Schneider's new deal lines up with head coach Pete Carroll's new contract he signed in November, which keeps him in Seattle through 2025.



