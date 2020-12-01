Seahawks Grab NFC West Lead with a Win Over Philadelphia

The Seahawks are back alone in first place in the NFC West.

Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown as Seattle held off the Eagles 23-17 on Monday Night Football in Philadelphia.

DK Metcalf had 10 catches for 177 yards and Chris Carson had a touchdown on the ground for the Seahawks, who lead their division at 8-and-3.

Seahawks wide receiver David Moore also had a touchdown in the win.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, a pick and took six sacks as the Eagles fell to 3-7-and-1 in the NFC East. The Eagles are now a half-game behind the Giants and Washington, both 4-and-7 for top spot in the division.

Wentz was also Philadelphia's leading rusher with 42 yards on five carries.