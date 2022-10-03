Seahawks hold off Lions in offensive showcase

(Detroit, MI) -- The Seahawks and Lions combined for 93 points and over one-thousand yards in a 48-45 Seattle victory in Detroit.

Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Seahawks.

Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns while Tariq Woolen returned an interception 40 yards for a score for Seattle, which is 2-and-2.

Jared Goff threw four touchdowns and an interception in the loss for the Lions.

T.J. Hockenson caught two touchdowns while Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns for Detroit, which is 1-and-3.

