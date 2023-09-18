Seahawks outlast Lions in overtime

(Detroit, MI) -- The Seahawks earned their first victory of the season after taking down the Detroit Lions 37-31 in overtime at Ford Field.

Tyler Lockett scored the game-winning touchdown after catching a six-yard pass from Geno Smith.

The Hawks' signal caller completed 32 of his 41 pass attempts for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker the Third carried the ball 17 times for 43 yards and a pair of scores.

Seattle is now 1-and-1 and will host the Carolina Panthers in Week Three.

Jared Goff completed 28 of 35 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and a pick.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for 102 yards.

Detroit is now 1-and-1 and will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week Three.

