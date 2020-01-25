Sealtest Milk Recalled Due to Sanitizer Contamination

You may want to check the milk in your fridge.

The Agropur Co-operative is recalling Sealtest brand milk in Ontario and Quebec because it may be contaminated with sanitizer.

The recall involves Sealtest skim milk, 1%, 2% and 3.25% milk with best before dates of February 8.

A complete list of products in the recall can be found on Health Canada's website.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumption may cause nausea, upset stomach or vomiting.

There has been one reported illness linked to the products.

Anyone who has the recalled milk should throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.