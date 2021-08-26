Search begins for new CAO in Amherstburg

The Town of Amherstburg will begin the search for a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says council unanimously approved the move during a special in camera council meeting on Wednesday.

Antonietta Giofu takes over CAO duties on interim basis as of Aug. 30.

DiCarlo says the town intends to have Giofu in the interim role until a new CAO is hired.

As of last week, three high ranking officials are no longer employed by the town, including the CAO.

DiCarlo told CTV News former CAO John Miceli, director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services are no longer serving in their roles.

DiCarlo says council has made all of its decisions in the best interest of the town and that this is a personal matter

The mayor also confirmed these are the three individuals who were escorted from town hall on Aug 9. Windsor police were on scene but the town says the issue is not criminal.