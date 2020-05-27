Search Begins for New CEO at Leamington's Erie Shores Healthcare

The search is on for a new CEO at Leamington's Erie Shores HealthCare.

Board Chair Jeff Lewis has announced that current CEO Janice Dawson is moving on to pursue other professional interests.

"Our board and community are tremendously grateful to Janice for her hard work and leadership over the last three years," said Lewis. "We extend our sincere appreciation and our best wishes as she begins the next chapter of her career."

Dawson served as the hospital's leader for three years.

Current hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Ross Moncur has been named interim CEO until a replacement is found.