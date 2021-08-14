Search Continues for Missing Boater in Lake Erie

Provincial police continue to search for a missing boater on Lake Erie after their vessel capsized last weekend near Rondeau Park.

Emergency crews were notified of an overturned boat near Rondeau Park on Aug. 6 around 9:20 a.m.

Firefighters found an unresponsive person on the shoreline that morning who was pronounced dead on the scene — but a 57-year-old boater from Windsor is still missing.

OPP continue to use boats, ATVs and helicopters to aid in the search with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard.

Police say the search area spans from Rondeau Park to Elgin County.