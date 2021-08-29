Search continues for missing swimmer

The search continues for a man who went missing in Lake Erie.

Provincial Police were called to Rondeau Provincial Park just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of a swimmer in distress.

Police say it was reported that a 25-year old man fell off an inflatable raft and failed to resurface, prompting an extensive search.

The OPP along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton (JRCC), Canadian Coast Guard, OPP Aviation Services, and the OPP Marine Unit were all called in.

A name has not been released.