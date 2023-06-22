iHeartRadio
Search for the missing Titanic submersible nears the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply


In this photograph released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is set to dive into the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. An air and sea search continues today in the remote area of ocean south of Newfoundland for a submersible carrying five people that went missing during a dive on the wreckage of the Titanic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Action Aviation via AP

The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air is expected to run out, reaching a vital moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard. 

The Titan submersible was estimated to have a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. 

That means the deadline to find and rescue the sub is roughly between 6 a.m. EDT and 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday. 

Experts say the oxygen supply number is an imprecise estimate.

