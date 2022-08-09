Search warrant in Leamington leads to drugs and firearms seized

A search warrant in Leamington has led to drugs and firearms being seized.

On Monday, members of the Essex County OPP, Community Street Crimes Unit as well as members from the Essex County OPP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on Sturgeon Meadows Avenue in Leamington.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized knives, firearms, suspected cocaine and methamphetamine as well as prescription medication and cash valued at approximately $70,000.

As a result, 22 year old, Johnny Peter Fields of Leamington has been charged with possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a weapon, three counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused was held in custody pending a Show Cause Hearing on August 9.