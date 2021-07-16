Search Warrant Turns up Drugs, Weapons and Stolen Property in Chatham-Kent

Weapons, fentanyl and meth with an estimated street value of $26,240 have been taken off the streets in Chatham-Kent.

Members of the Chatham-Kent police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team carried out the search at a McDonald Line residence in Chatham-Kent Thursday.

Police say the search turned up 59.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two rifles, two pellet guns, $2,105 cash, $2,700 in contraband cigarettes and a stolen ATV.

A 34-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 62-year-old man face a combined 18 charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

All three suspects are from Chatham-Kent.