Seasonal temperatures expected to return on Sunday

The snow has stopped falling in Windsor-Essex and the temperature is slowly improving.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says the temperature is still below seasonal but will be back to seasonal range on Sunday.

He says the temperature will fluctuate next week.

"Things are looking up at least for the rest of the weekend," Cheng continued. "We just need a little bit of patience. It's still below seasonal for Saturday but for Sunday, we'll be back to seasonal range."

Cheng says expect a return to seasonal temperatures starting on Sunday.

"Today is really the coldest day and also tonight. I think everybody will have a hard time waking up on Saturday morning because it's going to be cold wind chills that we'll be dealing with, wind chills down to almost minus 20."

He says temperatures are on the rise.

"I think this is really the rock bottom if you will in terms of the cold temperatures but please don't get use to the mild temperatures that will be coming next week because we will see some fluctuations for the month of February," Cheng said.

Cheng says there is no snow in the forecast for the next few days.

Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to hold steady near minus 7, minus 12 with the wind chill, today.