Seasons Belle River supports the Community Support Centre in can collection competition

Seasons Retirement Communities continue to make a difference in the community.

Every year, Seasons Retirement Communities in Ontario and Alberta come together to make a positive impact.

From July 4 to 15, Seasons Belle River hosted their annual One Can Make a Difference company-wide challenge to collect the most canned and non-perishable food items for their local food bank.

This year, Seasons Retirement Communities across Canada raised more than 5,500 cans in addition to donating a combined total of $42,000 to Food Banks Canada.

Tara Lippert, general manager at Seasons Retirement Communities in Belle River, says they worked hard to help the community in any way they can.

"As residents of the Belle River community, we are committed to working with the Community Support Centre to address the prevalent problem of food insecurity among older adults. The Seasons' One Can Corporate Challenge reinforces our goal to uplift the communities our residents and team members call home and do our part to address hunger."

Since 2016, Seasons Retirement Communities has partnered with Food Banks Canada for its corporate giving initiatives.

To date, Seasons has donated more than $222,000 in funds and food to local food banks.