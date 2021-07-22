Seattle Kraken Pass on Price

The Seattle Kraken have picked Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano in the expansion draft.

The 37-year-old defenceman has played his entire 15-season N-H-L career in Calgary. He won the Norris Trophy as the league's top blueliner in 2019 but his offensive production has dropped in recent years. The Toronto native has one year left on his contract with a 6-point-7-5-million dollar U-S cap hit.

The Kraken have opted not to pick Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price in the expansion draft.

Montreal left the 33-year-old star netminder exposed, but the N-H-L's newest team instead selected 22-year-old defenceman Cale Fleury.

The Kraken also took goalie Ottawa Senators goalie Joey Daccord and forward Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team chose Boston Bruins defenceman Jeremy Lauzon with the first pick in their expansion draft. They also introduced pending free agent Chris Driedger as their first goaltender. Driedger has agreed to terms on a $10-point-5 million dollar U-S, three-year contract to join Seattle.