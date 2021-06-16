Second Attempted Murder Suspect Now in Custody

A second suspect wanted in an attempted murder investigation is officially in police custody.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 20-year-old Robert Labrecque of Windsor following a shots fired call in the 300-block of Downing St. on February 27.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle had been hit with a shotgun blast, but the intended victim was not injured.

One suspect was apprehended the following day and charged with attempted murder, but Labrecque remained at large until Wednesday, June 16 when he was arrested at police headquarters without incident.

Labrecque has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.