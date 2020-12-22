Second Case of COVID-19 Reported at Central Public School in Windsor
The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting another case of COVID-19 at Central Public School in Windsor.
According to the board, a student has tested positive and close contacts have been notified.
The board says they are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
It's the second confirmed case at the school this month.
The first case was reported on December 10 after a student tested positive.
The board posted the latest confirmed case on its website on Monday.
Central Public School is located on Norfolk Street.