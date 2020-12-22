Second Case of COVID-19 Reported at Central Public School in Windsor

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting another case of COVID-19 at Central Public School in Windsor.

According to the board, a student has tested positive and close contacts have been notified.

The board says they are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

It's the second confirmed case at the school this month.

The first case was reported on December 10 after a student tested positive.

The board posted the latest confirmed case on its website on Monday.

Central Public School is located on Norfolk Street.